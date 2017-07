James Brett officially took command as chief executive officer at J. Crew Group on Monday, just as the company hoped to put the finishing touches on its financial rejiggering.

The retailer, which has $1.5 billion in long-term debt, already received the OK to tweak its term loan. Now it’s looking to button up an exchange of its payment-in-kind bonds, pushing back its next big debt maturity to 2021 from 2019 and giving Brett the breathing room he’ll need to remake operations.