HONG KONG — Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com reported second quarter revenue that grew 43.6 percent year over year to 93.2 billion renminbi, or $13.7 billion, outstripping management's most optimistic guidance by nearly 5 percentage points. During the three months ended June 30, the company swung back to loss after notching a gain in the first quarter.

Monday's numbers were part of a strong streak of topline growth: During the company's last earnings call, JD.com chief financial officer Sidney Huang had advised that growth would be between 35 to 39 percent year on year. The rise in revenue was largely in line with the increase in gross merchandise value, which was up 46 percent to 234.8 billion, or $34.6 billion.