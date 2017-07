PARIS — Kering continued to strongly outperform its luxury sector peers in the second quarter, with revenues rising 25.4 percent, helped by another outstanding performance from Gucci.

The French conglomerate on Thursday reported net income surged 77.6 percent in the first half to 825.8 million euros. Recurring operating income jumped 57.1 percent to 1.27 billion euros, with the operating margin reaching 17.5 percent, up 330 basis points versus the same period a year earlier.