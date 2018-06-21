PARIS — Kering is in talks with Christopher Kane to sell the brand back to the British designer, the French luxury company said in a short statement.

“Kering is announcing that discussions are underway with Mr. Christopher Kane about the conditions in which the British designer could take back full control of the eponymous brand. Christopher Kane and Kering wish to continue to collaborate with the aim of achieving a gradual and harmonious transition,” the company said.

Kering took a 51 percent stake in the brand in 2013; Kane created the brand in 2006.

Kering intends to list the stake under “non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations” in its half-yearly accounts to June 30, to be published July 26.