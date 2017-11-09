Kohl's Corp. logged a modest sales gain during the third quarter, buoyed by a strong back-to-school season and post-hurricane sales, but profits fell again.The chain posted net sales for the quarter ended Oct. 28 of $4.33 billion, compared to $4.32 billion during the same period last year, while net income came in at $117 million, down from $146 million.Comparable sales rose by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.7 percent decline last year.Outgoing chief executive officer Kevin Mansell credited momentum from the first half of the year for the slight sales increase."The middle of the quarter was soft as we experienced disruptions from the hurricanes and other unseasonal weather," Mansell added. "The quarter closed with strong sales in the second half of October."Kohl's added that it expects full-year earnings per share to come in between $3.72 and $3.92, but did not project full-year sales.Last quarter, after posting a decline in sales and profits, Mansell said sales could come in between flat and a 2 percent increase for the full year.