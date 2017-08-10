By  on August 10, 2017
Investors are keeping a close eye on Kohl's stock.

Footfall improved at Kohl’s Corp.’s stores in the second quarter, but shoppers didn’t spend enough to boost the chain’s sales or profits.

"The traffic momentum that we saw in the combined March/April period accelerated in the second quarter,” said Kevin Mansell, chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Though transactions for the quarter were lower than last year, July transactions increased.”

