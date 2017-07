PARIS — France’s Lagardère Group said its division encompassing magazines, radio and television channels, known as Lagardère Active, posted a 5.8 percent decline in revenues on a like-for-like basis in the first half, to 402 million euros.

The company said revenues from its magazine publishing business, which include the French edition of Elle and Paris Match, dropped 4.2 percent over the first half on a like-for-like basis, weighed down by a 6.3 percent fall in advertising revenues. Circulation was down 3.4 percent, a performance the company termed “resilient” due to the French presidential elections.