HONG KONG--Department store operator Lifestyle International reported first half profits that nearly tripled on gains in its investment portfolio but its core retail business saw turnover dip 2.5 percent year over year.

The owner of Sogo department stores in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui reported turnover of 2.22 billion Hong Kong dollars, or $283.81 million at current exchange, for the six months ended June 30, as profit surged 196.9 percent to 1.29 billion Hong Kong dollars ($164.91 million) excluding the disposal of its retail China business.