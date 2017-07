HONG KONG – Provence-inspired beauty company L’Occitane Group saw its China quarterly sales surge thanks to new celebrity brand ambassador, Luhan.

For the three months ended June 30, unaudited China sales overall grew 26.9 percent in local currency terms to 29.8 million euros. On online marketplaces, however, the growth was even more pronounced, with sales on third-party ecommerce platforms such as JD.com and Tmall growing 250 percent in the first quarter.