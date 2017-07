PARIS — L’Oréal’s second-quarter 2017 sales rose 3.5 percent, bolstered by its Luxe Division, sustained growth in new markets and a strengthening of positions in Western Europe.

The world’s largest beauty company, the maker of Lancôme, Biotherm and Shu Uemura products, reported that revenues in the three months ended June 30 reached 6.56 billon euros. On a constant-currency basis, they gained 4.3 percent.