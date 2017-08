Lululemon saw sales pick up in the second quarter, but profits are still lagging. The athleticwear brand posted second-quarter net income of $48.7 million, a 10 percent decline from the same time last year, on net revenue of $581.1 million, a 13 percent increase. Total comparable-store sales increased 7 percent.Diluted earnings per share came in at 36 cents, compared to 39 cents a year ago. But the company’s stock shot up in after-hours trading by 7.3 percent to $61.76 as earnings came out higher than expected.Sales and profits were also an improvement over the first quarter, which showed income down 21 percent and a 5 percent increase in revenue on comp sales declines of 1 percent. Chief executive officer Laurent Potdevin said the boost in sales “reflects the growing consumer response” to the brand."The acceleration that we have seen across the business in the second quarter enables us to take another positive step on our path toward achieving $4 billion in revenue by 2020,” Potdevin added.Lululemon took a hit during the quarter from the closure of several of its Ivivva girl’s brand store locations, plans that were revealed earlier this year, to the tune of $5.4 million. The total cost of the restructuring, which will see the Ivivva brand move primarily online, is expected to be as high as $60 million during the year.Sales for the full year are still expected to increase, with comparable-store sales rising by the low-single digits on a constant dollar basis. Revenue is projected to come in between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion, leaving earnings of $2.04 to $2.11.For More, See:Which Fashion, Beauty and Retail Players Saw Sales Grow the Most?Matches Said Close to Agreeing Sale With Apax PartnersLacoste Acquires Sporting Equipment Maker Tecnifibre