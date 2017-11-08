LONDON – First-half sales at Marks and Spencer were up 2.6 percent, while profits grew five-fold after adjusted items, as company chief executive Steve Rowe pursues his slow-but-steady turnaround of the once-mighty retailer.Revenues in the 26 weeks to Sept. 30 totaled 5.13 billion pounds, while profits were 84.6 million pounds after M&S reduced losses from the previous period by reorganizing its pay and pensions policy and reducing charges related to M&S Bank.While clothing and home sales were broadly flat, full-price sales were up 5.3 percent due to a general upgrade of the division, and fewer clearance sales and promotions.“We have made good progress in remedying the immediate and burning issues at M&S I outlined last year,” said Rowe, adding that early results were encouraging in the clothing and home division, while international is now “profitable and robust.”He said the company would see stronger headwinds in food, due to inflation and the weaker pound, and added the business still has many structural issues to tackle over the next five years in the context of a "very challenging" retail and consumer environment.Rowe added that the strategy for clothing, going forward, would be to build on M&S’s strengths, reduce the amount of merchandise on offer and modernize the supply chain, which is too slow and clunky for the digital era.“Our position in clothing and home has eroded over the last 15 years as online retailers, new international competitors and discounters have taken market share,” he said.“However, the business retains very strong market positions in lingerie, school wear, denim, suits and other areas that illustrate our capability. In the next phase of our transformation, we will continue to modernize our supply chain, which needs to be faster and lower cost than today," Rowe added.He said digital fulfillment will require further investment to enable more rapid growth online and help M&S match its increasingly fast competitors.“It is our ambition that M&S will become the U.K.’s essential clothing retailer. At all levels, we are sharpening our ranges to provide better choices with fewer options and delivering contemporary wearable style to become more popular,” he said.With regard to online, the company said investments will be aimed at ensuring a more personalized and seamless customer journey “and much greater convenience.”He said M&S is aiming to grow its online sales as it reduces the number of large-format stores, and for one-third of its clothing and home offer to be online in the medium term. The company is also accelerating its U.K. store rationalization program, including closures, space reduction and relocations.“Our intention is to re-shape the estate to focus on high volume locations with conforming store size and fit for purpose back-of-house facilities. We will prioritize a digital-first approach in our stores and in our central functions,” he said.
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion