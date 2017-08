In a fashion retail world of fantastically low expectations, it only takes a sliver of hope to charge up Wall Street and send stocks soaring.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings shot up 21.5 percent to $45.25 and Ralph Lauren Corp. jumped 13.3 percent to $88.53 as both transcended sales declines in their fiscal first quarters with less promotional activity translating into stronger-than-expected earnings and a hint that better times could be ahead.