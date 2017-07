MILAN — Moncler SpA, reporting first half results on Wednesday, marked “the 14th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth” for the company since it was listed in 2013, the group’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini said.

In the six months ended June 30, net profit climbed 25 percent to 41.8 million euros, compared with 33.6 million euros in the same period last year.