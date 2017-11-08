Inter Parfums Inc. reported a net sales increase for the third quarter, driven by Montblanc.Net sales for the third quarter were $169.5 million up 7.6 percent year-over-year. Net sales for European-based operations were up 9.1 percent to $134.6 million; net sales for U.S.-based operations were up 2 percent year-over-year, to $34.9 million. Net income increased 5.2 percent from the prior-year period to $17.1 million.Inter Parfums chief executive officer Jean Madar called out Montblac as a winner for the quarter, with a sales increase of 13 percent and year-to-date sales of almost $100 million. He also noted that Jimmy Choo posted sales gains due to Jimmy Choo L'Eau and Jimmy Choo Man Ice. Lanvin sales were down 8 percent for the third quarter, but up 14 percent year-to-date because of gains from Éclat d'Arpège and the international launch of Modern Princess.“Our newest brands are proving to be exceptional additions to our fragrance portfolio," Madar said. "Sales of the new Coach scent for men, combined with the strong performance of the Coach signature scent for women, which debuted in the second half of last year, produced the 34 percent increase in third-quarter brand sales. As we reported, third-quarter Rochas brand sales were 33 percent ahead of last year’s third quarter. Beyond the traditional Rochas markets in France and Spain and the very welcome recurring sales of Eau de Rochas in those markets, we have been reviving the nearly century-old brand’s luster and expanded its reach to 15 markets with the launch of Mademoiselle Rochas, with additional sales destinations in the works for this year and next.”In the U.S., Icon Racing by Dunhill and Fantasia by Anna Sui began shipping in September. That, combined with improvements in Oscar de la Renta fragrance sales bumped U.S. sales figures up for the quarter, Madar said. Offsetting much of these gains, however, were lower comparable-quarter sales of Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister fragrances, which launched First Instinct, and Wave, respectively, in last year’s second quarter.Inter Parfums is projecting between $575 million and $580 million in sales for the year, will net income between $1.27 and $1.29 per diluted share.
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion