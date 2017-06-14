Mulberry Profits Climb 85.8% in FY
Revenue at the company was up 7.8 percent in the 12 months to March 31.
LONDON – Mulberry Group’s renewed focus on core leather goods and lower average prices helped to boost profits 85.8 percent to 5 million pounds, or $6.6 million, in the year ended March 31.
Revenue in the 12 months climbed 7.8 percent to 168.1 million pounds, or $220.2 million, in a busy year that saw the brand expand and consolidate its business in Asia, launch new products including the Zipped Bayswater and boost its omnichannel offer.
