The Aesop boutique in Frederiksberg designed by Ilse Crawford.
Courtesy
Natura Brasil posted a dip in earnings for its second fiscal quarter.
The company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 298.6 million Brazilian reals, or $72.3 million, down 13.4 percent year-over-year. Net revenue was 2 billion reals, flat from the prior-year period.
A Stella McCartney sketch of a custom dress made from protein-based silk in partnership with biotech lab Bolt Threads. The dress will be displayed at The Museum of Modern Art's upcoming design exhibition, "Items: Is Fashion Modern?"