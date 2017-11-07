Neil Cole has moved on to what’s next.The brand management maestro and founder of Iconix Brand Group Inc. is at it again with Next Retail Concepts.The new venture is billed as both a retail technology and a brand management company and is putting a modern spin on the asset-light business model Cole helped pioneer at Iconix, which he left in 2015.Cole, who serves as Next Retail’s chairman and chief executive officer, is once again on the hunt for lifestyle brands ready to scale — but this time in both the real and the virtual worlds.Much of the action Cole sees in the future will take place on mobile devices, which are growing more capable of creating immersive experiences through augmented and virtual reality.“We see something happening with this new computing platform that we want to be a part of and we want to lead,” he said. “So much of retail is going to change and we want to be a part of making that change.”Cole’s come full circle — he is again at the helm of a start-up. And Next Retail rings familiar given that, in 1986, the entrepreneur launched New Retail Concepts Inc., which created the jeans brand No Excuses.But Next Retail has a very 2017 feel.Under the Next Retail umbrella, Cole has cofounded NextRev Commerce with Google veteran Serge Kassardijan to focus on immersive shopping experiences. NextRev is billed as an XR company, a term that encompasses virtual, augmented and mixed reality as well as artificial intelligence and analytics.The idea is to use XR technologies to build consumer experiences and engagement and disrupt e-commerce. Kassardijan, formerly global head of media apps for Google Play and Android, serves as chief operating officer of NextRev and is a cofounder.“With the rapid advancements in a range of emerging technologies, we see an incredible opportunity to improve the shopping experience for both retailers and consumers alike,” Kassardijan said.And NextRev is betting that XR technology helps double the size of the $2 trillion global e-commerce market by 2030.Cole noted: “A lot of brands today are being commoditized and when you go online and you go on Amazon you really can’t get the heritage or where the brand is going. We think there’s going to be a new computing platform where you’re going to be able to put on a pair of glasses in the future…that will take you anywhere. We think it will be more immersive, which will be wonderful for brands. You’re going to really be able to understand the story of the product and understand what the product is doing and immerse celebrities with the brand.”Cole said NextRev would be creating its own technology — a first look at its efforts should be ready by spring — but also partner with other key players to curate and bring new solutions to the commerce market.Next Retail’s brand management business will operate out of its NextBrand Group division, which will focus on the “monetization, acquisition and growth of consumer lifestyle brands.”Cole said his new take on brand management would have a particularly global perspective and also take advantage of the firm’s tech push.“We’re going to be leveraging a lot of great technology that we’re going to be creating and developing on the other side,” Cole said.The company is still working on lining up deals, but clearly Cole is relishing this opportunity to look out farther into the future as he plans.“I’ve been a public ceo I think for 32 years, having to deliver every quarter — every quarter — and now we’re kind of thinking long term, which is a novel idea,” he said.[caption id="attachment_11043200" align="alignnone" width="1024"] The Next Retail Concepts logo.[/caption]
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
You may know 13-year-old singer @gracevanderwaal as the winner of the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent,” but this teen is stepping into the spotlight even more. Her debut album, “Just the Beginning,” is out today. But the middle schooler isn’t just into music, but fashion, too. Before beginning the 8th grade, VanderWaal made one last summer vacation outing: a casual spot in the front row of @marcjacobs’ spring 2018 show. Signed by IMG in September just before the Marc Jacobs show, VanderWaal is certainly one to watch. (📷: @em1lytaylor ) #wwdeye
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
@future is taking his relationship with @reebok to the next level with his very own signature silhouette called Furykaze. It combines two of the brand’s classic sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze. Ahead of the release, which is November 12, WWD explored the Future-Reebok partnership, which helped revive the brand’s Classic line and how these celebrity collaborations have evolved. Read the full story on WWD.com. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdfashion
In her first major screen role since @gleeonfox, @diannaagron is a Sixties Catholic nun in "Novitiate.” The new project, which was filmed in Nashville, has helped her reconnect to her musical roots. For Agron, this is a completely different character. “I really have relished, in the past couple of years, taking on different roles. I never really want to play the same character twice and luckily there has been opportunity to navigate that,” she says. Read more about Agron’s role in “Novitiate,” which is out in theaters now, on WWD.com. (📷: jgreenery) #wwdeye