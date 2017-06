Walgreens and Rite Aid have inked a new merger agreement that will leave Walgreens with fewer Rite Aid locations, but still increase the company's presence in the Northeastern U.S.

"We were relatively weak on the East Coast, so this was our main objective - particularly in the Northeast," said Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive officer Stefano Pessina. "Would we like to have a few hundred stores more on the West Coast? Yes of course ... but at the end of the day, our presence there is already stronger than it is in the Northeast."