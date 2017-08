Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. posted decreases in sales and earnings for the second quarter.

The skin-care and devices business posted $550.1 million in net sales, down 8.4 percent from $600.5 million in the year-ago period. Net income was $42 million, down from $44.7 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 77 cents, down from 79 cents in the prior year period, but higher than Nu Skin’s outlook of 65 to 70 cents.