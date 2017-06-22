By  on June 22, 2017
Phlur fragrances

Phlur fragrances

Courtesy Photo

Online fragrance start-up Phlur has secured a $1.45 million funding extension — and new investor Roger Farah — that brings its aggregate raise to $6 million.

The Austin-based company in August 2016 closed on a $1.8 million convertible debt raise, comprised of a continuation of commitments from existing investors who participated in its June 2015 seed round of $2.7 million.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus