Online fragrance start-up Phlur has secured a $1.45 million funding extension — and new investor Roger Farah — that brings its aggregate raise to $6 million.
The Austin-based company in August 2016 closed on a $1.8 million convertible debt raise, comprised of a continuation of commitments from existing investors who participated in its June 2015 seed round of $2.7 million.
