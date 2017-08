Oxford Industries Inc. posted mixed second-quarter results on Thursday after the markets closed, but at least beat Wall Street’s consensus earnings per share estimate by 1 cent.

Net income for the quarter ended July 29 slipped 5 percent to $22.7 million, or $1.36 a diluted share, from $23.9 million, or $1.44, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, EPS for the quarter was $1.44 compared with $1.48 a year ago. Net sales rose 0.6 percent to $284.7 million from $283 million. The company said royalties and other operating income were flat with the prior year at $3.3 million.