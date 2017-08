PARIS - Copenhagen-based jewelry firm Pandora posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter sales, noting an improvement in business in the U.S. despite an ongoing decline in mall traffic there.

The retail environment in the U.S. was challenging with a drop of around 5 percent in mall traffic, but Pandora improved the performance of its concept store network there, said chief executive officer Anders Colding Friis. It helped that the company’s U.S. stores are based mainly in “high-quality malls less affected by declines in footfall,” noted the company.