By  on August 1, 2017
executive pay international fashion retail luxury

Big executive pay packages are an international phenomenon.

Shutterstock / focal point

America might be known for its big cars, big sky and Big Apple, but U.S. executives haven’t cornered the market when it comes to big pay packages.

Here, a compensation snapshot from some of fashion, retail and beauty’s most prominent executives around the world.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus