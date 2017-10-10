Activist Nelson Peltz is vying for a board seat at Procter & Gamble.
Minchillo/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Preliminary results show that activist investor Nelson Peltz isn't getting a Procter & Gamble board seat, according to P&G chief executive officer David Taylor.After a brief recess at P&G's shareholder meeting, Taylor revealed the preliminary results of the proxy vote Tuesday — saying that the existing 11 board members have been reelected and Peltz has not been elected. Official results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Taylor said. He noted that the company values and "will continue to listen to" Peltz's input.Peltz, the ceo of Trian Fund Management, which owns about $3.5 billion in P&G stock, contends that the vote was too close to call.
“According to our proxy solicitors, today’s vote is too close to call and it will take more time to determine the outcome. We await the certified election results by the independent inspector of election. Trian is pleased with the support we have received from shareholders and all of the nation’s independent proxy advisory firms. We believe shareholders’ voices are being heard at P&G today, thanks to Trian’s involvement," the firm said.
Peltz delivered brief remarks at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, reiterating that P&G needs to change and that he would represent "an ownership mentality" if elected to the board. He also criticized P&G's culture as insular — "culture's got to be open to outsiders," he noted.Taylor went on during the meeting to outline P&G's transformation plan and shine a spotlight on areas where he says it's working — like China — where P&G had a massive misstep as Chinese consumers looked for more premium products and P&G didn't deliver them. He noted that the beauty group has delivered innovation through products like scent beads, which grew at around 30 percent last year and now are a more than $500 million business.Taylor also reiterated P&G's "irresistible superiority" plan — that it will make products that fit daily consumer needs that are better than the competition, essentially.
The “Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography” exhibit opened at the La Venaria Reale in Italy this weekend. The retrospective shows the iconic photographer’s work during his almost 40-year career –– like the one pictured here that Lindbergh took of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelist, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in 1990. #wwdeye (📷: @therealpeterlindbergh)
"It's very obvious that [Cheryl is] a broken little girl who just needs love. Who hasn't been in that part of their life trying to figure out who they are?" says "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch. @madelame sat down with WWD to talk about why she's drawn to Cheryl and the show's second season, which premieres October 11. Link in bio. #wwdeye (📷: @chrismiggs)
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)
French designer Hervé L. Leroux, who is famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, passed away at the age of 60. Here, he’s pictured in his spring/summer 1996 show in Paris.