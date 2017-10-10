Preliminary results show that activist investor Nelson Peltz isn't getting a Procter & Gamble board seat, according to P&G chief executive officer David Taylor.After a brief recess at P&G's shareholder meeting, Taylor revealed the preliminary results of the proxy vote Tuesday — saying that the existing 11 board members have been reelected and Peltz has not been elected. Official results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Taylor said. He noted that the company values and "will continue to listen to" Peltz's input.Peltz, the ceo of Trian Fund Management, which owns about $3.5 billion in P&G stock, contends that the vote was too close to call.

“According to our proxy solicitors, today’s vote is too close to call and it will take more time to determine the outcome. We await the certified election results by the independent inspector of election. Trian is pleased with the support we have received from shareholders and all of the nation’s independent proxy advisory firms. We believe shareholders’ voices are being heard at P&G today, thanks to Trian’s involvement," the firm said.

Peltz delivered brief remarks at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, reiterating that P&G needs to change and that he would represent "an ownership mentality" if elected to the board. He also criticized P&G's culture as insular — "culture's got to be open to outsiders," he noted.Taylor went on during the meeting to outline P&G's transformation plan and shine a spotlight on areas where he says it's working — like China — where P&G had a massive misstep as Chinese consumers looked for more premium products and P&G didn't deliver them. He noted that the beauty group has delivered innovation through products like scent beads, which grew at around 30 percent last year and now are a more than $500 million business.Taylor also reiterated P&G's "irresistible superiority" plan — that it will make products that fit daily consumer needs that are better than the competition, essentially.