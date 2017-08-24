Perry Ellis beat its own revenue estimates for the second quarter and saw a continuing return to profit.Total revenue for the company, including royalty income, tallied $206.6 million for the three months ended July 29, a 2.5 percent increase over last year and 0.7 percent higher than internal projections.Net income came in at $979,000 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.56 million a year ago. Earnings per share totaled 6 cents.Wall Street was pleased with the results and sent shares of the company up 10 percent to $19.06 in the first minutes of trading, the second-highest level this month.With the improvements, Perry Ellis reiterated its full-year guidance of revenue between $870 million and $880 million and diluted earnings per share up to $2.17.Chief executive officer and president Oscar Feldenkreis said the second quarter was a continuation of “positive momentum” seen in the first part of the year. The company’s first quarter results showed profits down 10 percent and sales down 6.8 percent, but both exceeded expectations.“Our ongoing positive performance demonstrates the power of our core brands, the strong response to our product innovations and the intense focus with which we direct our resources to deliver,” Feldenkreis said.He noted that Perry Ellis, Original Penguin, Golf Sportswear and its Nike brands showed “particular strength” during the quarter.“Our brands and business are positioned for success as we enter the fall season,” Feldenkreis added.Perry Ellis returned to profitability at the end of 2016, but still struggled with sales declines attributed to smaller retail orders and a 6 percent decline in comparable store sales in the company’s direct-to-consumer business.For More, See:American Eagle Continues Focus on Product, Stores for Second HalfTiffany & Co. Sees ‘Modest’ Sales GainsJ. Crew Loss Grows; Execs Cite Turnaround