Procter & Gamble chief executive officer David Taylor doesn't think the company needs to add Nelson Peltz to its board to make improvements.

"We are in the best position to return P&G to winning without adding Mr. Peltz to the board," Taylor wrote in a letter to colleagues filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. "We have the right plan in place, and thanks to your hard work, we are delivering what we said we would do. Of course there is more to be done to continue our progress, and we need to continue to pick up the pace and raise the bar."