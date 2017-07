Procter & Gamble grew organic sales by 2 percent for fiscal 2017.

For the full year, net earnings were $15.4 billion, up 45 percent from $10.6 billion the prior year. Net sales were flat at $65.1 billion, including a negative 2 percent impact from foreign exchange rates. Organic sales were up 2 percent because of an uptick in organic shipping volume, the company said. Diluted net earnings per share were $5.59, up 51 percent from the prior-year period.