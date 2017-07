PARIS — French billionaire François Pinault's family holding company Artémis has sold its 24.3 percent stake in Fnac Darty to Germany’s Ceconomy.

The sale marks a milestone in the evolution of the Pinault family’s business holdings over the years, which included Fnac since the early nineties. A French household name, the books and electronics seller once formed part of the sprawling conglomerate that was later fashioned into the luxury group Kering.