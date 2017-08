Some companies are getting a bit ripe on the West Coast.From Stitch Fix and Honest Co. to TechStyle Fashion Group and Revolve, the question is who is set for an exit in the near future with all of the companies at one time this year rumored to be either up for sale or eyeing an initial public offering.Nothing’s being more closely watched than Stitch Fix, which had reportedly filed for an IPO confidentially estimated to be between $3 billion and $4 billion. But there’s also chatter the San Francisco-based subscription box service could be the target of an acquisition placing it in an enviable catbird seat.It’s a bit less clear for others in the consumer products space.El Segundo, Calif.-based TechStyle Fashion Group — parent to online companies such as JustFab and Fabletics — has raised nearly $250 million with a valuation that’s been said to be about $1 billion. The company earlier this year was rumored to be shopping for a buyer but declined to comment on the speculation. Just a year prior, executives — when asked if an exit in the form of an initial public offering was looming — seemed to suggest the company was in preparation mode. In fact, last year, corporate marketing officer Shawn Gold told WWD if “conditions are ripe” 2017 could see one from TechStyle. That hasn’t yet happened so it remains to be seen what’s next for the multibrand e-commerce player.Competitor Revolve, which isn’t necessarily a direct competitor to TechStyle with Revolve’s focus more on the contemporary markets, has also been said to have been shopping for a buyer in the past but nothing’s come of it.Then there’s Honest Co., which hired Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley last year to explore an IPO or sale. Neither happened as the company has since worked through claims over mislabeling related to use of sodium lauryl sulfate in Honest products. A chief executive officer switch in March saw cofounder Brian Lee succeeded by Clorox chief operating officer and executive vice president Nick Vlahos, who said he would help “accelerate innovation and growth” at the firm.