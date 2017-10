PARIS — Carrefour SA posted a 0.4 percent rise in sales as a tough competitive market in France continued to weigh on the group’s performance.Sales over the quarter were 21.86 billion euros at the world’s second largest retailer after Wal-Mart Stores Inc., as ongoing price wars in France dragged on business at the company's big box stores and supermarkets.Sales slipped 0.9 percent on a like-for-like basis in France, with the company signaling price deflation in fresh produce.In Latin America, sales rose 4.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, with strong growth in non-food sales in Brazil.The company is in the process of launching an overhaul under the direction of its new chief executive officer Alexandre Bompard and renewed its pledge to update the markets on its strategy by the end of the year as it confirmed full-year targets.Carrefour expects annual sales growth of between 2 percent and 4 percent at constant rates.