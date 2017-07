Wall Street continued to warm to Liberty Interactive Corp.’s $2.1 billion stock deal to merge HSNi into its QVC business creating a $14 billion giant with a big head start in video shopping — but the deal did raise some questions about the future of the Cornerstone business.

HSNi bought the catalogue-based Cornerstone for about $715 million in 2005. But Victor Anthony, an analyst at Aegis Capital who floated the idea about a possible HSN-QVC two hours before the companies laid out their deal Thursday, said Cornerstone does not fit easily into the combined company’s overall picture.