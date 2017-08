TOKYO — Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten said Monday that its net profit for its fiscal first half rose by nearly 50 percent on the year, due largely to higher sales and a low comparative base in first-half 2016.

For the six months ended June 30, the company’s net income grew 49.4 percent to 40.32 billion yen ($358.8 million at average exchange). Operating income gained 39.2 percent to 68.62 billion yen.