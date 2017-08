Ralph Lauren Corp. is deep into turnaround mode, but it’s slow going and more changes appear to be looming.

In his first official talk with Wall Street, the company’s newly minted president and chief executive officer Patrice Louvet said a “strong foundation” is still being built to allow for future growth of the brand, which includes a sizable pullback from department stores and a leveling off of a more recent reduction in markdowns in stores and online.