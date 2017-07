Retailers plan to invest more in their back-to-school marketing this year, largely by putting a little extra into their mobile and social media efforts.

That’s the word from a study conducted by Kelton Global and commissioned by RetailMeNot, a digital savings destination. In fact, 40 percent of retail marketers began their promotions in May and 85 percent plan to invest more in their b-t-s marketing efforts versus a year ago.