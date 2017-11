Revlon Inc.’s U.S. sales are pulling down the rest of the business.

The beauty company reported a $32.4 million net loss for the third quarter. Net sales increased 10.2 percent to $666.5 million from the prior-year period. Pro forma net sales, which consider the company’s acquisition of Elizabeth Arden, decreased 10.5 percent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or amortization dropped sharply, to $53.6 million from $112.9 million in the prior-year period. On a pro forma basis, adjusted Ebitda dropped 48.9 percent, primarily driven by sales declines in North America, the company said.