By  on August 4, 2017
Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia at the company's headquarters.

Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia at the company's headquarters.

Sasha Maslov

Revlon Inc. posted a $36.5 million net loss for its second quarter.

The loss is a big dip from the company’s $8.3 million in income for the prior-year period, and was driven in part by higher interest expense and gross margin decline. Revlon had $645.7 million in sales, up 32.1 percent year-over-year (in the 2016 reporting period, the company didn’t yet own Elizabeth Arden).

