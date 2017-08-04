By  on August 4, 2017
Revlon ColorStay eye products.

Revlon ColorStay eye products.

mint

Almay may be poised for a comeback.

The struggling brand, under Revlon Inc., has been bleeding shelf space — but now that it is being restaged with a larger shade assortment of Smart Shade foundations and new launches in the Clear Complexion and Truly Lasting Color franchises — retailers are giving it another go.

