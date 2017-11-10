Amazing carved ruby: Puducherry bracelet with a 99.88 carats carved ruby.
LONDON – Compagnie Financière Richemont is building up top management with the creation of two new roles, chief operating officer and head of specialist watchmakers, as the company reported an extraordinary uptick in sales and profits in the first half, with Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels showing strong growth and sales in Asia-Pacific climbing 23 percent.Richemont had issued a positive warning last month, letting markets know that sales and profits would be significantly higher than expected, due chiefly to the non-recurrence of exceptional inventory buybacks, improved trading and favorable currency changes.On Friday, the parent of brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Dunhill confirmed that profits rose 80 percent to 974 million euros in the six months to Sept. 30, while sales climbed 10 percent to 5.61 billion euros.Sales were fueled by a strong performance at Cartier and Van Cleef, and a return to growth at Dunhill and Lancel. Sales were up 12 percent at constant rates and increased 8 percent excluding the impact of the watch buybacks from the corresponding period last year.Fiscal 2016-'17 had been a tough one for Richemont, which was forced to buy back stock, make layoffs and restructure its operations to adjust to the new normal of a more measured demand for watches.Now, however, the tide appears to be turning on a macro and company level, according to chairman Johann Rupert. “The positive sales and profit performance achieved by Richemont in the first half of this financial year highlights the generally improved macro environment. The group also benefited from easier comparative figures and favorable movements in period-end exchange rates,” he said.In a separate statement, Richemont said that Jérôme Lambert has been appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer, and will be responsible for all of Richemont’s maisons other than Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.Richemont said he would continue to be responsible for the Richemont regional support platforms and central support services, excluding finance, human resources and technology.Emmanuel Perrin, currently international sales director of Cartier, will be appointed head of specialist watchmakers’ distribution, another new role. He will be responsible for the coordination of all specialist watchmakers’ distribution strategies. Perrin will join the senior executive committee, effective immediately.
Rupert said the changes “will continue our transformation of the specialist watchmakers’ business models to meet the demands of today’s environment. Mr Perrin, in his twenty-five years with the group, has been successful with Van Cleef & Arpels and, most recently, Cartier, in developing partnerships with our wholesale partners. A prime area of focus will be matching supply with end customer demand.”
The markets had been waiting for a high-profile appointment in Richemont’s watch division after the departure of Georges Kern, who left for Breitling in July. He is their chief executive officer and a shareholder.Kern had been head of Richemont’s watch operations, having spent 15 years as IWC ceo before being promoted to the new position last November during a difficult period for the high-end watch business overall.
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)
ComplexCon, which took place on November 4 and 5, offered a window into the lively slice of culture where streetwear, sports and music coverge. The two-day event in California boasted product drops, pop stars and generated lively discussion about the future of retail. For full coverage from the event, go to WWD.com. #complexcon #wwdfashion (Collage by @hypebreast)
The @cfda is joining forces with @thewallgroup to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with celebrity stylists. Topics in the panel include developing a client’s image, the collaborative process with designers, how social media has changed the discovery process and more. The first event is happening today in New York City at the Roxy Hotel and the second is scheduled for November 13 in Los Angeles. Read more about the panel on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)