LONDON — Shares in Compagnie Financière Richemont were broadly flat at 79.05 Swiss francs, or $82.46, on Monday morning after the company announced the disposal of one of its smallest and most niche brands, Shanghai Tang.

Richemont said it sold Shanghai Tang to an entity controlled by Alessandro Bastagli, an Italian entrepreneur. It said the transaction would have no material impact on Richemont’s balance sheet, cash flow or results for the year ending March 31, 2018.