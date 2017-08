MILAN — Safilo Group SpA reported a net loss of 6.6 million euros in the first half of the year, compared to a net profit of 22.9 million euros in the year-earlier period, as the company was still suffering the effects of the Gucci license termination in 2016 and it recovered from difficulties associated with the implementation of a new IT system that led to a big order backlog in the first months of the year.

In a statement released after the end of trading in Milan on Wednesday, the company said net revenues in the six months to the end of June were down 15.1 percent (16.2 percent at constant exchange rates) to 552.6 million euros.