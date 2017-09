LONDON – Strong jewelry sales and easier comparisons with the previous year drove sales growth at Compagnie Financière Richemont, parent of brands including Cartier, IWC and Van Cleef & Arpels, up 10 percent in the first five months of fiscal 2017-18.The company said in a trading update Wednesday that sales grew 12 percent at constant rates for the April to August period. Stripping out the impact of exceptional inventory buy-backs of watches in the comparative period, constant currency sales increased by 7 percent for the period.Following a difficult year of watch buybacks, retail and wholesale network readjustment, and patchy demand in China, growth is getting back on track – at least for now: The company said sales increased in all regions, led by Asia Pacific.Most markets, including China and Hong Kong, notched double-digit increases. They were the same markets where Richemont had bought back a large part of the watch inventory last year after demand for top-tier timepieces ground to a halt. Overall, Asia-Pacific saw 22 percent growth.Growth in Europe was 3 percent, marked by the “emerging negative impact of a strong euro on tourist spending,” while in the the U.K., sales grew in the double digits, benefitting from favourable currency movements.In Japan, growth reflected higher domestic and tourist spending, while sales in the Middle East showed subdued growth, impacted by geopolitical uncertainties, the company said.The 11 percent increase in wholesale sales primarily reflected the impact of the non-recurrence of the exceptional inventory buy-backs.Jewelry showed the highest growth, climbing 16 percent while the watch category was up 6 percent.In fiscal 2016-17, sales were down 3.9 percent to 10.65 billion euros, while profits slid 45.6 percent to 1.21 billion euros. The second half of the year had begun to show signs of improvement, with a rebound in Mainland China and the U.S.In a flash statement following Wednesday's trading update, Luca Solca of Exane BNP Paribas said the results reflected a “significant one-off effect” from the watch inventory buybacks.“The trend is good, watches sell-out in Asia and Hong Kong is turning positive - but this is more of a step by step progress than a V shaped recovery,” he said. In a separate note, Barclays called the recovery strong, noting that exchange rate fluctuations dragged down the growth by 2 percent.