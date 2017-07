MILAN — Destocking, political tensions in South Korea and lackluster business in North American department stores weighed on the bottom line of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA in the first six months of the year.

In the period ended June 30, net profit decreased 15.4 percent to 76 million euros, including a negative minority interest of 2 million euros. This compares with 90.1 million euros in the same period last year. Revenues rose 1.1 percent to 718 million euros, including a hedging effect, compared with 710 million euros in the first six months of 2016.