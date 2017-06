By seeking Canada’s version of bankruptcy protection with a plan to close dozens of stores, Sears Canada is seen by some as possibly a harbinger of what’s next for Sears Holding Corp.

Although Sears Holdings spun off most of its stake in the Canadian operation in 2012 and the companies now function as separate entities, Sears Holdings still holds a 11.7 percent stake in Sears Canada. Moreover, chairman and chief executive officer Edward Lampert holds a 45 percent stake in the Canadian company through his hedge fund, ESL Investments Inc., according to data from research firm Morningstar.