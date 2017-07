Sears Canada’s trip into insolvency might help untangle the retailer from some of its debts, but it also could draw Edward Lampert and his investor Bruce Berkowitz closer.

The two investors, who have big stakes in Sears Holdings Corp., a separate entity that holds the retailer’s U.S. counterpart and Kmart, are “currently together evaluating, discussing and considering a potential negotiated transaction with the issuer and its subsidiaries in connection” with Sears Canada’s bankruptcy proceedings.