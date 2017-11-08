Shares of Sears Holdings Corp. fell 5 percent in midmorning trading after the company said it would post a smaller third-quarter loss and sell more stores.The company is projecting a net loss of between $525 million and $595 million on revenues of $3.7 billion. Consolidated comparable-store sales fell 15.3 percent, with comps at Kmart down 13 percent and at Sears 17 percent. That compares with a loss of $748 million a year ago on revenues of $5 billion. Store closures contributed to the decline in revenues. Wall Street was expecting revenues of $4 billion.The company said it expects the net loss for the quarter to shrink by $190 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization estimated to improve by $100 million at the midpoint range, compared with the year-ago period. It also touted that it would be the “second consecutive quarter of at least $100 million year-over-year improvement in both metrics.”Sears also said it has achieved its annualized cost savings target of $1.25 billion, helped by the streamlining of operations and financial maneuvers that include store closures and the sale of more real estate assets.Rob Riecker, Sears’ chief financial officer, said, “We continue to review our capital structure to maximize our additional financial flexibility. In addition, we will continue to evaluate alternatives to meaningfully reduce cash interest payments in 2018.”Shares of Sears were at $4.75 in Nasdaq trading at 11:22 a.m.Following the end of the quarter in October, the company said it generated $167 million from “real estate transactions and commercial arrangements” that will be used to pay down outstanding real estate loans and the company’s revolver borrowings. That would give the company adjusted availability on its “revolving credit facility and general debt basket.” Further, Sears also paid down borrowings under a term loan maturing in June 2018 by $205 million, reducing the outstanding balance to $520 million.The company also amended its March 2016 agreement with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. for the release of 140 Sears property that were part of a “ring-fence arrangement” in exchange for $407 million of contributions connected with its pension plans. The ring-fencing earmarked the assets to help satisfy its PBGC obligations and secured them from the claws of creditors in case there had been a bankruptcy filing. The payment of $407 million “provides funding relief from contributions to the pension plans for the next two years,” Sears said. The company plans to raise the $407 million through the sale of the properties and possibly via financing secured by the assets. If certain properties are financed, Sears said financing eventually would be repaid from proceeds of the sale of the real estate over the next two years.Edward S. Lampert, Sears’ chairman and chief executive officer said, “While the lower interest rate environment has had a significant, unfavorable impact on the pension plans’ funding, Sears Holdings has demonstrated its commitment to honoring this obligation.” The chairman also noted that upon closing the PBGC transaction — expected in three months — the company would have “financial flexibility” and support its commitment to honor its pension obligations. In addition, Sears is required to make a $37 million quarterly payment to the pension plans next month, and there is a $20 million supplemental payment due in the second quarter of next year.
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion