One of Sears Holdings Corp.'s biggest shareholders is leaving his position as an independent board member.Bruce Berkowitz will be leaving the Sears board at the end of the month after nearly two years. He founded Fairholme Capital Management LLC, which is the retailer's second-largest shareholder.Sears' stock fell by about 10 percent in early-morning trading, hitting $6.09.Edward Lampert, Sears' largest shareholder, in a statement thanked Berkowitz for his "long-term commitment and investment" in Sears and said his "leadership, guidance and counsel as a board member have been invaluable to our company."Berkowitz wished the company "all the best as it continues to execute on its strategic priorities."His hedge fund also holds a sizable stake in bankrupt Sears Canada and over the summer, Berkowitz and Lampert said they were considering a joint investment in the retailer, which broke off from Sears Holdings in 2012. The deal fell through, however, and Sears Canada last week was forced to liquidate.Berkowitz has long been a supporter of Sears and Lampert, but began upping his stake in the retailer in late 2015, taking more of an activist stance. He pushed the company as a "real estate behemoth in retailer's clothing."Berkowitz continued over the years to buy more Sears stock, and in May upped his stake again to 28.8 million shares, but that was down to about 27 million in late July.Sears has spent recent months closing scores of additional store locations and selling off assets to keep itself operational and to reach $1.25 billion in yearly cost savings. Lampert has also continued to float the company with short-term loans, the most recent of which is totaled $100 million in order to see the retailer through the holiday season.For More, See:

