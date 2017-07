LONDON — Luxury industry watchers commended Compagnie Financière Richemont's decision to offload the small, struggling Shanghai Tang brand, purveyor of products ranging from enameled chopsticks and crystal-embellished dragon cufflinks to silk pajamas and beaded dresses.

On Monday, in a two-paragraph statement, Richemont confirmed it had sold the brand to Italian entrepreneur Alessandro Bastagli, president of Finalba SpA holding, and president and chief executive officer of the textile company Lineapiù Italia Spa and the clothing firm A. Moda SpA.