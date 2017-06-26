Activist investors are globalizing.

New York-based Third Point, run by chief executive officer Daniel Loeb, is the latest example. The firm’s latest move — suggesting Nestlé sell its 23.3 percent stake in beauty giant L’Oréal — shines a light on the increasingly international focus of activist shareholders. Third Point has been involved in three other European global activist situations, according to data from Activistmonitor analyst Prithish Ray, and the firm has also been involved with Japanese robotics company Fanuc.