TOKYO – Shiseido's first-half 2017 net income contracted by 23.2 percent, due mainly to the absence of gains on the sales of land and the transfer of intellectual property rights recorded in 2016, as well as an extraordinary loss stemming from a voluntary recall of sunscreen products during the period under review.

For the six months ended June 30, Japan’s largest cosmetics company posted a net profit of 18.8 billion yen ($167.2 million), it said on Wednesday. Operating profit for the period was up 73.9 percent to 34.67 billion yen.